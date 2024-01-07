Police are seeking the public’s help to find a mountain bike stolen in York. 

The bike, which has a distinctive grey and lime green frame, was snatched from the Hallfield Road area in recent days.

Officers urge anyone with information about the bike, or any other stolen cycles, to call 101 quoting reference number 12240003705.

If you would prefer to stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.