Police have issued a photograph of a man they want to speak to after a man was left with serious head injuries following an assault in York.
A man was assaulted by another man on Friday evening (January 5) in a remote location near Acaster Malbis, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Police say enquires into the circumstances surrounding the assault are ongoing.
“Officers need to trace the man in the photograph, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation,” a force spokesperson said.
“If you are the man pictured, or you recognise him, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away.”
How to report information
Officers urge anyone that can help to call 101 and ask for the force control room.
Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12240003055 when passing information.
