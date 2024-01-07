Skylights revealed that their latest tune, Time To Let Things Go, will be released on Friday, February 9.

It comes after a successful year in 2023 for the group when they released Enemies – peaking at number three in the iTunes charts and streamed over one million times on X (formerly Twitter) – and played at top venues across the UK, including King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow where Oasis were signed in the 1990s.

The band has become known for their indie rock sound that fills venues and gets crowds moving both home and away.

But Time To Let Things Go sees the four piece take a gentler approach.

Skylights as the band prepares to release new song Time To Let Things Go (Image: Supplied)

Distorted riffs that open some of their most popular songs such as Outlaw and YRA are replaced by an acoustic guitar and piano before the lead vocals cut in.

The song reflects on life and moving on after hard choices.

Turnbull Smith, the band’s guitarist and main spokesperson, describes the track as “melancholy” but adds it reflects on moving on from hard decisions.

Time To Let Things Go by Skylights is out on February9 (Image: Supplied)

He says it aims to look at each special moment of life as if it was written in a book.

“Remembering life experiences good and bad, pivotal decisions that have changed your path,” Turnbull tells The Press.

The guitarist adds the song explores feelings of leaving things behind and moving on in order to grow as a person.

Turnbull Smith on stage with Skylights at Millennium Square in Leeds (Image: Supplied)

“Hard choices that have put you in positions where you have had to let things and people go no matter how hard it was to do, in order to change your path in life for the better,” he says.

The song can be pre saved ahead of its release date next month.

Turnbull says the band’s “dream” is to get an official number one vinyl single in the UK.

Skylights on stage at King Tuts in Glasgow (Image: Supplied)

UK vinyl sales increased last year as the resurgence in the music form continues.

Last year the Skylights supported York legends Shed Seven at Millennium Square in Leeds.

Skylights on stage at Millennium Square in Leeds (Image: Andrew Benge)

They opened for the Britpop band and played before the 6,000 strong crowd.

“With the weather forecast I had feared a wash out, but it turned out to be on our side and the sun shone down on us,” Turnbull says of the day.

Skylights also ventured up north to their “adopted home” of Aberdeen for a gig at the city’s Beach Ballroom, which looks out to the sea front.

The band has attracted a large following in the Granite City and even had their songs played as Aberdeen Football Club walk out onto the pitch.

"The people of Aberdeen have really taken to us. We sold 550 tickets in 24 hours,” Turnbull explains.

To keep up with Skylights follow the band on Instagram (@skylightsyra).