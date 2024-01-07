That’s the message from a popular York pizza restaurant as it prepares to reopen its doors.

Dough Eyed in Jubbergate, near Shambles Market, closed last year but will reopen on Thursday, February 1.

The restaurant’s owner Chris Phillips took to Instagram to share the news.

He said Dough Eyed will continue to offer the same food and drinks that have made it popular but new offerings will be added to the menu, including a bigger beer selection and different wine.

“New start, same vibe, loud music, proper music,” Chris said describing what customers can expect.

“Dough Eyed is back. See you soon.”

With the reopening comes a change of leadership.

Top pizza chef Adam Gardener will join Chris to run the restaurant.

Adam said the venture was something he had “been planning on doing for a while”.

He explained how after meeting Chris and talking about their shared love for pizza he realised they had a “very similar mindset on pizza” and how to run a pizzeria.

“So we have decided to partner up and reopen Dough Eyed as co-owners and push it to the next level,” Adam said in a post on Instagram to his 10,000 strong follower base.



“We will be spinning contemporary style pizzas, a large beer selection and awesome cocktails in the heart of York.”

Adam currently works as a catering manager and pizza chef at Burton Agnes Hall and Gardens near Driffield in East Yorkshire and said he will continue to work there as well as at Dough Eyed.

Preparations were already underway this morning (Sunday, January 7) to get the restaurant ready for its reopening.