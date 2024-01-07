Emergency services were called after youths started a fire outside a department store in York.
Firefighters were called to the scene in Clifton Moor at about 7.48pm yesterday (Saturday, January 7).
Several bags of kindling had been set on fire, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet, they added.
