Two fire crews were called to the scene in Strensall at 6.30pm yesterday (Saturday, January 7).

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the oven’s hob had been “accidentally” switched on which ignited the contents above.

The fire caused damage to about half of the garage, they said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using one hose reel jet and ventilated the property using a ventilation fan, they added.