Mark Coverdale, 51, from Staithes near Whitby was last seen at 12.30pm on Thursday (January 4) at a bus stop in Whitby Road.

North Yorkshire Police believes he is wearing a blue coat, a shirt and jeans, and carrying a black suitcase and a black bin bag.

Mr Coverdale is white, with a shaved head, stubble, of very slim build and a hunched gait.

Police urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 101 “as a matter of urgency”, quoting reference number 12230002230.