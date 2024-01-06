Police say officers searching for a missing man last seen at a bus stop in North Yorkshire are “becoming increasingly concerned” for his welfare.
Mark Coverdale, 51, from Staithes near Whitby was last seen at 12.30pm on Thursday (January 4) at a bus stop in Whitby Road.
North Yorkshire Police believes he is wearing a blue coat, a shirt and jeans, and carrying a black suitcase and a black bin bag.
Mr Coverdale is white, with a shaved head, stubble, of very slim build and a hunched gait.
Police urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 101 “as a matter of urgency”, quoting reference number 12230002230.
