A York lollipop man has been remembered for his caring nature that made him loved by many.
Fred Storr was born on March 19, 1945, in York.
He grew up in Filey Terrace in Clifton next to the railway line, leading to a lifelong love of trains.
Fred, who died suddenly at York Hospital on December 17 aged 78, went to Shipton Street School then Manor secondary.
His daughter, Bev Crossfield, 58, who lives in Huntington, says her dad was described as a bit of a “rouge” growing up – something that came with being the youngest of three, with brother Mick and sister Barbara.
Fred left school and started work on the railway, becoming an apprentice signal and telecommunications person for British Rail.
“He loved his job,” says Bev. “He loved trains.”
In 1966 Fred married Sue. Bev was born later that year and England also won the World Cup.
“He would have had a great year,” says Bev.
Fred lived with his family in Filey Terrace – doors down from the house he grew up in.
He and Sue later divorced but continued to live together.
Fred shared his love of trains with Bev, who recalls rushing outside to see the Flying Scotsman and Mallard charge past their home.
“He was a big steam engine fan,” explains Bev.
'such a lovely dad'
Bev also remembers Fred coming in from work on the railway to play cards with her.
“He was such a lovely dad,” she says.
“He was brilliant, absolutely brilliant – and so loving.”
Fred was also a keen sportsman. He played rugby and cricket for the Railway Institute.
After working on the railway for about a decade, Fred moved on to work in communications for BT and later for Elcocks tool shop in Fulford.
But it was his last job as a lollipop man that brought him the most joy, says Bev.
In the 1980s he moved to Rawcliffe across from where Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School now stands in Eastholme Drive.
While in retirement he was looking for a part time job to keep him busy.
'He was forever high fiving kids' - Fred as a lollipop man
In 2010 he became Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School’s lollipop man – a role he held for over a decade.
“He absolutely loved it,” says Bev. “He was forever high fiving kids.”
Fred quickly got to know parents, children and staff at the school.
And when his birthday came around he would get lots of cards and presents.
“He had more chocolates than Terry’s and Rowntree’s put together!” Jokes Bev. “All the kids loved him.”
Bev says her dad had a soft spot for dog – owning at least seven and sponsoring eight guide dogs.
While on shift his pockets would be full of treats for passing dogs.
After he died flowers were left on the railings in front of the school as well as a box of dog food, encouraging people to take a final treat from Fred.
Fred is remembered by sister Barbara, daughter Bev and husband Dave, grandchildren Gary, Simon and wife Helen, and great grandchildren Sophie and Molly.
Funeral details
His funeral is at York Crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday (January 10) with a wake from 4pm at The Mitre in Shipton Road.
Before the funeral the procession will drive past Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School at 2.25pm where members of the community can say their final farewell.
Book of condolence for Fred Storr
Please leave your personal tributes to Fred here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article