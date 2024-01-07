Fred Storr was born on March 19, 1945, in York.

He grew up in Filey Terrace in Clifton next to the railway line, leading to a lifelong love of trains.

Fred, who died suddenly at York Hospital on December 17 aged 78, went to Shipton Street School then Manor secondary.

His daughter, Bev Crossfield, 58, who lives in Huntington, says her dad was described as a bit of a “rouge” growing up – something that came with being the youngest of three, with brother Mick and sister Barbara.

Fred Storr and his daughter Bev Crossfield (Image: Supplied)

Fred left school and started work on the railway, becoming an apprentice signal and telecommunications person for British Rail.

“He loved his job,” says Bev. “He loved trains.”

In 1966 Fred married Sue. Bev was born later that year and England also won the World Cup.

“He would have had a great year,” says Bev.

Fred as a young lad. He used to love playing cricket in the back alley of Filey Terrace with his friends, says Bev (Image: Supplied)

Fred lived with his family in Filey Terrace – doors down from the house he grew up in.

He and Sue later divorced but continued to live together.

Fred shared his love of trains with Bev, who recalls rushing outside to see the Flying Scotsman and Mallard charge past their home.

Fred at Rosedale where Sue's ashes were scattered (Image: Supplied)

“He was a big steam engine fan,” explains Bev.

'such a lovely dad'





Bev also remembers Fred coming in from work on the railway to play cards with her.

“He was such a lovely dad,” she says.

“He was brilliant, absolutely brilliant – and so loving.”

Fred at the Blacksmiths Arms in Huntington, where he loved a birthday/Father's Day meal (Image: Supplied)

Fred was also a keen sportsman. He played rugby and cricket for the Railway Institute.

After working on the railway for about a decade, Fred moved on to work in communications for BT and later for Elcocks tool shop in Fulford.

But it was his last job as a lollipop man that brought him the most joy, says Bev.

Fred (behind the trophy) with his Railway Institute cricket team mates in 1972 (Image: Supplied)

In the 1980s he moved to Rawcliffe across from where Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School now stands in Eastholme Drive.

While in retirement he was looking for a part time job to keep him busy.

'He was forever high fiving kids' - Fred as a lollipop man

In 2010 he became Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School’s lollipop man – a role he held for over a decade.

“He absolutely loved it,” says Bev. “He was forever high fiving kids.”

Fred (centre right) with his Railway Institute rugby team mates (Image: Supplied)

Fred quickly got to know parents, children and staff at the school.

And when his birthday came around he would get lots of cards and presents.

“He had more chocolates than Terry’s and Rowntree’s put together!” Jokes Bev. “All the kids loved him.”

Bev says her dad had a soft spot for dog – owning at least seven and sponsoring eight guide dogs.

While on shift his pockets would be full of treats for passing dogs.

After he died flowers were left on the railings in front of the school as well as a box of dog food, encouraging people to take a final treat from Fred.

Fred is remembered by sister Barbara, daughter Bev and husband Dave, grandchildren Gary, Simon and wife Helen, and great grandchildren Sophie and Molly.

Funeral details

His funeral is at York Crematorium at 3pm on Wednesday (January 10) with a wake from 4pm at The Mitre in Shipton Road.

Before the funeral the procession will drive past Clifton with Rawcliffe Primary School at 2.25pm where members of the community can say their final farewell.