The York Dungeon, in Clifford Street, was forced to close twice this week as levels on the nearby River Ouse rose after the heavy rainfall of Storm Henk.

But yesterday (Friday, January 5) the attraction was able to reopen after a drop in river levels, which the Environment Agency expects to continue in the coming days.

The attraction depicts the city’s history using actors.

And two of them rushed outside to break the news to the world that the dungeon was back open.

“Greetings peasants of York and visitors to our fair city!” Exclaimed the dungeon’s jester announcing that the venue was back open for business.

As The Press reported earlier, flood warnings have been stood down for the River Ouse at Skeldergate, Tower Street and Acaster Malbis, as well as Osbaldwick Beck and Tanghall beck.

Warnings remain for the Ouse at Naburn Lock, St George’s Field Car Park and riverside properties through the city from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

The Environment Agency warns that flooding is still possible from Naburn Lock to Selby as well as the Upper River Ouse.

An agency spokesperson urged people not to use low-lying footpaths or drive through flood water.