Areas near the River Ouse in the city centre – including King’s Staith and Queen’s Staith – remain underwater.

But the Environment Agency says the river’s level will continue to fall and return to the top of its normal range (1.9m) by tomorrow night.

At 11am the Ouse was at 3.24m at the Viking Recorder – yesterday morning it was at 3.80m.

Flood warnings have been stood down for the River Ouse at Skeldergate, Tower Street and Acaster Malbis, as well as Osbaldwick Beck and Tanghall beck.

Warnings remain for the Ouse at Naburn Lock, St George’s Field Car Park and riverside properties through the city from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

The Environment Agency warns that flooding is still possible from Naburn Lock to Selby as well as the Upper River Ouse.

An agency spokesperson urged people not to use low-lying footpaths or drive through flood water.

“We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and are checking rivers for blockages in the area,” they said.

“Our incident room is open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“We are liaising with emergency services and local authorities.

“Please put your flood plan into action.”