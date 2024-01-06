The girl – named Chloe from Sherburn-in-Elmet – was last seen at 10.15pm on Thursday (January 4).

North Yorkshire Police believes she may have gone missing any time before 7.30am the following morning.

Chloe is described as white, of slim build, with long brown hair. She has links to the Selby and West Yorkshire areas.

Officers urge anyone who knows where she is to call 101 and say to dial 999 if you see her.

Quote police reference number 12240002640 when passing information.