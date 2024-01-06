A missing 14-year-old girl from North Yorkshire has been found safe and well, say police.
The teenager from Sherburn-in-Elmet was reported missing earlier today (Saturday, January 6) after being last seen at 10.15pm on Thursday.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that she had been found safe and well.
