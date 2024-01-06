The 16-year-old named Summer from the Foxwood area was last seen at about 2.30pm yesterday (Friday, January 5.)

North Yorkshire Police believes she may be in York, Hull or Doncaster.

Summer is described as white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be wearing a grey leather drack, black flared trousers, white and black Nike trainers and has a grey handbag.

Officers urge anyone who has seen Summer or knows where she is to call 101.

Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.

Quoting police reference number 12240003045 when passing information.