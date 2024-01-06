A teenager that was reported missing from York has been found safe and well, say police.
North Yorkshire Police issued an urgent appeal to find the 16-year-old girl from the Foxwood area this morning (Saturday, January 6).
This afternoon a force spokesperson confirmed she had been found.
As The Press reported, the girl was reported missing after being last seen at about 2.30pm yesterday.
