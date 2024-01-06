A manhole in York was cordoned off after a small electrical fire was found inside it.
Firefighters were called to the scene in Acomb shortly after 11pm yesterday (Friday, January 5) after reports of a fire in the open.
The area was cordoned off while they worked on the scene, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
North Powergrid was called to investigate the incident further, they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article