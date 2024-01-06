Three fire crews and an aerial ladder platform were called to the scene in the Gallows Hill area of Ripon at 6.21pm yesterday (Friday, January 5).

Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the detached residential property.

Firefighter found a fire on the third floor and extinguished it using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“The cause was believed to be radiated heat from the flue of a wood-burning stove,” they added.