Emergency services were on the scene at a fire in a home in North Yorkshire.
Three fire crews and an aerial ladder platform were called to the scene in the Gallows Hill area of Ripon at 6.21pm yesterday (Friday, January 5).
Smoke was seen coming from the roof of the detached residential property.
Firefighter found a fire on the third floor and extinguished it using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“The cause was believed to be radiated heat from the flue of a wood-burning stove,” they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article