Police have launched an investigation after a car was set on fire in a village near York.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 3.46am today (Saturday, January 6) in Corban Lane, Wigginton, to extinguish the fire.
No one was with the car when they arrived.
A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the incident was passed to the police for investigation as “it was likely deliberate”.
“The car was 100 per cent destroyed by fire,” they added.
