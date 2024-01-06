Andrew Iredale, 67, has been missing from his home in the village of Commondale in the North Yorkshire Moors since midnight on Thursday (January 4).

He is a keen walker and has previously walked to York and Peterborough, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

He often avoids human interaction and prefers to walk across fields to stay clear of roads, they added.

Mr Iredale is described as a white man, slim build, 5ft 7 tall, with short grey hair and a large grey beard. He was last seen wearing a green fleece, a coat and trousers which are both camouflage and black leather boots.

“Police are becoming increasing concerned for the welfare of Andrew and are using extensive resources and specialist search tools to try and find him,” said the force spokesperson.

How to report information

Officers urge anyone who has seen Mr Iredale or knows where he is to phone 101.

Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.

Quote police reference number 12230209572 when passing information.