Police say a man missing from North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
The 67-year-old keen walker was reported missing from his home in the village of Commondale in the North Yorkshire Moors after being last seen on Thursday (January 4).
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that the man was found yesterday (Saturday, January 6).
"Thank you to those of you who shared our appeal," a force spokesperson said.
