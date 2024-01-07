Rudding Park in Harrogate featured on the ‘cosiest winter breaks in the UK for 2024’ list by Red Online alongside the likes of Artist Residence in Oxfordshire and The Bath Priory in Somerset.

Whether you’re looking to escape to the countryside for some downtime after the busy festive period or some spa treatments and a cold night in by a roaring fire, this is why it could be your next destination for a night or two away.

Why is Rudding Park one of the best ‘cosy winter breaks in the UK’?





Red Online said: “Surrounded by 300 acres of pristinely landscaped gardens and leafy woodland, Rudding Park is a gorgeous location for a wintry getaway.

“This luxury hotel is close to the upmarket Victorian spa town of Harrogate, so you can soak in some arts and culture or indulge in a little retail therapy.

“At Rudding Park you can enjoy its destination spa, two restaurants, a kitchen garden, and a private cinema. Request a woodland-facing room for a truly private feel and tranquil views.”

When commenting on what the publisher loved about the location in North Yorkshire, it added: “This large, contemporary hotel surrounded by parkland and close to Harrogate hits a nice middle ground between the swags-and-chintz and designer-cool schools of country house hotels.

Rudding Park has two restaurants and a kitchen garden (Image: Tripadvisor)

“With modern extensions reflecting the style of its Georgian core, it's light and airy with bold splashes of colour in furnishings, sleek bedrooms and a relaxed style that suits couples and families alike.

“The swanky rooftop spa is a big draw, as are the two golf course and there's even a small cinema.

“With two eating options - ranging from pub classics to creative kitchen garden-inspired tapas plates - served in attractive dining spaces, even the fussiest tastes are catered for.”

You can see what else Red Online had to say about Rudding Park and all the other UK locations here.

On Tripadvisor, the Harrogate hotel has a current rating of 5/5 out of 6,444 reviews.

One recent visitor said: “Saved my first trip advisor review for the best. A really lovely stay yet again here. This is our second time and the food and customer service was just as good as the first. The staff were incredible but a special mention for Recia on reception and Megan in the spa who were especially helpful. Can’t wait for visit number three.”

Another added: “We had an exceptional stay at rudding park. The room was perfect and nothing was too much trouble for any of the staff. They went above and beyond.

“The food was excellent. We tried both restaurants. The tasting menu at horto was fabulous.

“We also had a spa treatment which was excellent.

“We have decided to make a trip annually as it was so good and we don’t think we will find better for what we want need anywhere else in the uk. Can’t wait to go back.”