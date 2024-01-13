Readers have been sharing their memories of nights out on a variety of vessels moored on the Ouse in the 1970s and 1980s.

Back in 1972, people flocked to The Ardath - a floating night club. When planning permission was renewed that year, councillors praised its interior and said it was a good tourist attraction for York.

The Ardath

By the 1980s, The Ardath had been replaced by The Barge, which was a pub rather than a club.

It suffered a miserable fate when in August 1984 it sank in the Ouse. Luckily all 80 customers escaped unhurt as the barge started to take in water.

But York's punters had obviously not lost their taste for a drink on the water as next to take up a mooring was The Flying Dutchman, designed to be a bistro and nightclub.

It opened in autumn 1985 but its application to extend planning permission a year later was refused.

The Flying Dutchman

Readers have been sharing their memories of visiting these floating pubs in our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.

Many recall going to see live bands on The Barge.

Sue Hardie said: "It was fab! Many nights drinking too much and seeing bands there."

Lesley Jenno said: "My first 'Saturday girl' job, bailing out downstairs on Saturday and Sunday mornings."

Susan Major said: "The Barge features in our book about Nunnery Lane and Clementhorpe, still on sale at Clements Hall Local History Group."

Some even played gigs there!

Simon Turner posted: "Played my first gig there with The Choc City Rejects, supporting The Jerks, saw some good bands there. If it was now I would have pictures recordings you name it. Not got one thing apart from a set list somewhere."

Dunx Bruce has another tale: "My dad worked on it. I believe he was aboard the night it sank."

The morning after the night before - when The Barge sank in The Ouse

Anita Newman-Moore worked there and said: "Happy times working on here!"

Jan Trousdale said she often thought about The Barge when out and about in York. "

"Oh goodness brilliant, often think of it going over Skeldergate Bridge. And Bonding Warehouse, think that was the place to be too!"

Mick Knapton posted: "Great place. Spent many a night there. Some good bands also."

Tony Ellis recalls having a lucky escape: "I nearly fell into the Ouse when I leaned on a door bar and it gave way - I went through and managed to hold on to the bar."

Mike Pollard remembers the boat moving as folks danced. "I remember at some punk gig it would go up and down in the water as we danced."

Lucie Turner said her parents ran The Flying Dutchman adding: "I had the best childhood on it!"

