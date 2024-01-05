A man was rushed to hospital after falling from a building in North Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7am today (Friday, January 5) in Westgate, Ripon.
The man was left with serious cuts to his leg, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
He was taken to hospital via road ambulance, they added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article