The Aldwark Manor Estate has launched The Taste of Yorkshire Break, which is available on Friday and Saturday nights.

At the 200-acre county hotel, chefs in its Elements restaurant have created a carefully crafted six-course tasting menu featuring locally sourced ingredients.

The hotel says with provenance at the heart of all the dining establishments at Aldwark Manor Estate, this tasting menu is regularly updated to showcase the best of what’s currently in season in the region.

A spokesperson said: “You’re in for a “reet good” treat with dishes including: Parsnip soup, hazelnut, prune and parsnip crisps – with this delicious root vegetable currently in peak season; Locally-sourced pheasant, beetroot, blackberry, cabbage and salsify; a selection of exquisite cheese from local suppliers. All brought to you with the friendly and impeccable service you’d expect from Aldwark Manor Estate.

“After your delicious dinner (or is it tea when you’re in Yorkshire?), retire to your luxurious bedroom for a restful night’s sleep, and wake up to a hearty Yorkshire breakfast the following morning.”

Prices start from £299 for two people, staying in a Classic Double room, including dinner (drinks extra) and breakfast.

For more information on Aldwark Manor Estate visit https://www.aldwarkmanorestate.co.uk/