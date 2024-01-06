The measures are to be installed in Blake Street near the street’s junction with Duncombe Place.

Blake Street will close to vehicles until Friday, February 23, as the work gets underway, a City of York Council spokesperson said.

Alternative access for vehicles will be via Goodramgate and Spurriergate. Access is also available via High Petergate.

During the closure, businesses and properties will remain open and the footways will be alternately closed on each side of Blake Street in two phases, a council spokesperson previously said.

Signs will be put in place informing drivers of diversions, they added.

Read next:

What's next for the work?





The work is being carried out in the final stage of the council’s scheme to protect against ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’, which started last year.

This phase will also see the junction of Parliament Street and High Ousegate will also close to traffic as sliding bollards are installed alongside the fixed bollards already fitted, a council spokesperson said.

Alternative access will be via Goodramgate and access on the footways will be largely unaffected, they added.

The spokesperson said staff will be on site to help with access for deliveries.

“The contractor’s public liaison officer is visiting all businesses to discuss their access needs and will follow this up with further contact the week before work starts,” they said.