The city is highlighted in the New Year, New Challenge episode of the BBC's popular faith series, Songs of Praise.

In the episode, which airs on Sunday at 1.15pm, presenter, the Rev Kate Bottley, heads to York to meet a Christian entrepreneur Linda Barrie who, after the death of two colleagues from drug addiction, was inspired to establish a not-for-profit cafe to give back to her local community.

Kate visits Linda at the cafe - Chocolate & Co - in Lowther Street in The Groves and hears all about how Linda and her daughter Mariah set up the project to give employment opportunities to people struggling with issues such as addiction, homelessness and even rehabilitation after prison.

On the day of her visit, Kate posted a rave review on Instagram, after enjoying a hot chocolate - one of the cafe's specialities.

She posted: "There’s a lot of things to feel sad about so here’s something lovely. This place and the people are a joy! @chocandcouk is a not for profit cafe that not only has a #payitforward scheme but also works with those experiencing addiction and former prisoners providing employment and support that goes way beyond a wage packet.

"The lovely Linda, who was inspired to set up the cafe after the death of two of her friends to addiction, told me ‘It’s not ‘them and us’ we all mess up in one way or another every day, but we dust ourselves off and start again. There’s a lot of love here.’

"She’s right, and the hot chocolate is the best I’ve ever tasted."

The Rev Kate Bottley posting on the Chocolate & Co pay it forward board during her visit for the Songs of Praise show

Linda said it was "a joy" to have the visit.

Lisa Kerry, peer mentor supervisor, at the cafe, said: "It was a lovely experience having Songs of Praise in filming at the cafe, our customers enjoyed every minute and Kate Bottley made a point of chatting to everyone.

"Kate was lovely, so warm, friendly and full of energy - she was fab and learned how to make one of our hot chocolates. We had a really fun morning."

Kierin Barson, 21, who has spent time homeless and in a hostel after leaving care, before joining the team at Chocolate & Co said: "Kate's visit made us feel nervous and excited but created a lot of good vibes and excitement and a brilliant atmosphere. It made us feel proud of what we are doing at the cafe."

Kate also took part in the cafe's 'pay it forward' scheme, where customers can 'buy' food or drink for another customer. Chits are posted on a notice board for people to use as needed.

Linda said the scheme was proving popular: "It's flying thanks to people's generosity."

The York cafe is just one of the motivating stories in the programme, where show presenter Sean Fletcher meets a range of Christians who have been inspired by their faith to make big life changes.

In Liverpool, he meets a former London barrister who left life at the bar for a career in gospel music ministry and who now teaches young gospel singers.

And in St Helens, Sean hears from a former soldier and triple amputee about how his faith has helped drive him to complete inspirational challenges to raise money for charity. In 2024, he’s aiming for base camp on Mount Everest.