A RAID has been carried out at a house in York following a tip off from members of the public.
North Yorkshire Police have executed a drugs warrant at an address in Acomb in York.
Read next:
- Main York shopping street set to close after hole found under road
- Cyclist injured in York dog attack
- Police seize vehicle near school in York village after reports from residents
Police Constable Ben Ambler from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team said: "A quantity of what is suspected to be a Class A drug were seized from the property and a woman in her 50's is now under investigation for drug offences.
"We are committed to acting on information provided to us by members of the public to help us tackle the use and supply of illegal drugs in our local communities.
"If you have any concerns about drugs in your area then we would like to hear from you.
"You can contact your local team by emailing us at: YorkNPT@northyorkshire.police.uk"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article