North Yorkshire Police have executed a drugs warrant at an address in Acomb in York.

Read next:

Police Constable Ben Ambler from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team said: "A quantity of what is suspected to be a Class A drug were seized from the property and a woman in her 50's is now under investigation for drug offences.

"We are committed to acting on information provided to us by members of the public to help us tackle the use and supply of illegal drugs in our local communities.

"If you have any concerns about drugs in your area then we would like to hear from you.

"You can contact your local team by emailing us at: YorkNPT@northyorkshire.police.uk"

Police Constable Ben Ambler from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team (Image: North Yorkshire Police)