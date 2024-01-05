Brew York has released its seventh iteration of its showpiece stout, the mighty Empress Tonkoko, in what it believes is a record number of variations.

The 10.6% stout is made from tonka bean, vanilla, coconut & cacao and is described by many as ‘a Bounty in a glass’.

Brewed just once a year, the 2024 edition is part of the independent brewery’s newly designed ‘Remastered’ range alongside four one-off barrel-aged versions. Each barrel-aged Empress Tonkoko release spends at least 12 months in a unique selection of barrels.

READ MORE

Brew York first launched Imperial Tonkoko in 2017, which was celebrated in the industry as an indulgent and flavoursome imperial stout. It won awards and was listed as one of the ‘top ten best stouts in the world’ by Rate Beer.

This led to Empress Tonkoko being born the following year, whose recipe has been tweaked and improved over the years.

Brew York co-founder and Production Director, Lee Grabham said: “Brewing techniques and technologies evolve all the time, and the latest hype beer may come and go, but we love that Empress Tonkoko has now become an annual release highlight in craft beer, and we remain incredibly proud of this brew.

“We’ve brewed Empress Tonkoko every year since 2018, and every year we strive to brew the best version we’ve ever made. We’ll let you decide whether we’ve done it.”

The 2024 Empress Tonkoko beers are:

EMPRESS TONKOKO // IMPERIAL MILK STOUT // 10.6% // KEG, CAN (330ml)

Coconut, cacao, tonka and vanilla, creating a creamy and decadent assault on the senses.

BA EMPRESS TONKOKO // HEAVEN HILL BA IMPERIAL MILK STOUT // 10.6% // KEG, CAN (330ml)

Heaven Hill Bourbon was selected to add a caramel sweetness, subtle rye spice, and rich oak.

BA EMPRESS TONKOKO // RUM BA IMPERIAL MILK STOUT // 10.6% // KEG, CAN (330ml)

Rum barrels were selected for their flavours of rich oak as well as warm molasses and rich burnt sugars.

BA EMPRESS TONKOKO // RYE WHISKEY BA IMPERIAL MILK STOUT // 10.6% // KEG, CAN (330ml)

Rye Whiskey was selected to add molasses, spice, and rich oak.

BA EMPRESS TONKOKO // HIGHLAND WHISKY BA IMPERIAL MILK STOUT // 10.6% // KEG, CAN (330ml)

Highland Whisky was selected to add sweet notes of caramel, butterscotch, and rich oak.

On Wednesday, the Brew York web store began taking orders and from Tuesday, Brew York venues in York and Leeds will begin pouring it.

A nationwide launch begins on Wednesday January 17 and international launch partners will pour at venues in Spain, Finland, and The Netherlands. All launch partners are listed at www.brewyork.co.uk/empresstonkokoseven

Brew York advises drinkers check with the individual venues when exactly Empress will be on tap and which versions they have.