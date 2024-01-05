The band are unveiling their new album ‘A Matter of Time’ and will be signing copies at HMV in Coney Street from 4.30pm today (January 5) as part of a ten-date record store tour which starts in Leeds.

The launch co-incides with a new video for the opening track ‘Let’s Go’, which includes footage from last summer’s sell-out show at Millennium Square in Leeds.

Frontman Rick Witter said: “’Let’s Go’ was always intended to be the grand opener to the album - it shows a statement of intent.

“It’s the Sheds’ inner rock animal rearing its head and showing its teeth.

“It’s an invite for us all to hold hands and travel the globe.

It’s tight, frenetic and a potential punch in the gut. Let’s go!”

The album was recorded during sessions in Spain with Grammy Award winning producer Youth, who has worked with The Verve and Pink Floyd, and mixed by Cenzo Townsend, whose credits include work with Florence + The Machine and Inhaler.

Two Shed Seven shows at York Museum Gardens this July have sold out but fans can expect further 30th anniversary plans in the near future, according to a spokesperson for the band.