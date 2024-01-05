The first cars carrying blue badge holders were allowed into the city centre yesterday (Thursday, January 4) via Goodramgate – met with cheers from watching disability campaigners.

Today blue badge holders made use of the restriction being lifted.

The Press caught up with Gillian Beven after she was dropped off in Goodramgate by a car with a blue badge.

One of the first blue badge cars allowed through the security barriers at Goodramgate on Thursday (Jan 4) (Image: Stephen Lewis)

'It's nice to be back'





Mrs Beven has lived in York for 35 years but rarely visited the city centre since the ban was first introduced in 2019.

“It’s nice to be back,” she said.

The 75-year-old said she was mobile with the use of walking aids.

“There are people who needed (the ban reversed) more than me,” she explained.

Louise of the city centre access team manning the barriers at Goodramgate (Image: Stephen Lewis)

“For a lot of people it will be very nice for them to come back in.”

Gill Cain from Stamford Bridge was in Goodramgate with her dog when she shared her thoughts with The Press.

Before the interaction, she was unaware of the ban being reversed.

Disability rights campaigners cheer as the blue badge ban is lifted at Goodramgate (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Ms Cain said she has family and friends who are blue badge holders and did not visit York while the ban was in place.

“That’ll be a big relief for them,” she said.

'It's great - about time'





Robert Bennett works in York and said some of his friends and colleagues felt “excluded” from the city while the ban was in place.

He added they found it “challenging” to access “basic services” during this time.

Reacting to the ban being reversed, the 55-year-old told The Press: “It’s great – about time.

“It’s ridiculous that it was introduced in the first place.”

Robert Bennett said reversing the ban was great (Image: Dylan Connell)

A passing couple from York told The Press they were in favour of the ban being reversed but urged drivers to park “sensibly” after facing trouble getting around parked vehicles in the city.

“They’re a nuisance at times,” they said.

“The pavements really are bad in some places.”

What's next for reversing the ban?





The ban was made permanent in 2021 by City of York Council’s then Liberal Democrat/Green administration.

A Labour administration took control of the council last year and reversed the ban.

The 'blue badge ban' has been lifted in York (Image: Newsquest)

After getting through the barriers at Goodramgate, cars and other vehicles carrying blue badge holders can drive along Goodramgate and into King’s Square. They then leave the city centre via Colliergate.

In the spring a second ‘loop’ is expected to be opened, which would allow vehicles carrying blue badges to access the city centre at Blake Street, before exiting at Lendal.

The entrance point at Goodramgate (Image: Dylan Connell)

Blue badge holders are allowed to park on double yellow lines in the city centre for three hours, said Cllr Katie Lomas, the council's executive member for equalities.

“There are also parking bays at various points as well,” she added.