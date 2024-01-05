The event, from Monday January 22 to Friday the 26th, aims to boost the town’s health and wellbeing with a range of self-care workshops, activities and classes.

Some of the sessions will be held in a pop-up self care unit on the first floor of the Victoria Shopping Centre, with others at different venues across the town centre.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Since we launched the Harrogate Self Care Week in mid-December, we’ve had so much interest and positive responses.

“A huge thanks to the many BID members and local providers who are supporting this campaign, which we hope will drive footfall and spend into the town centre in what can often be a quieter month.”

The Turkish Baths is set to host the official launch event on the 22nd, with a session in the facilities from 6.30pm until 9pm. Also on the Monday, an hour-long acupressure and acupuncture talk and demonstration with Patti Hemmings will be held in the shopping centre unit from 12.30pm, as well as a unique mosaic making session at Artizan from 5-7pm.

On the Tuesday, a Slow Yoga Flow for Beginners with Michelle Foxall will be held in the shopping centre at 5-6pm. Then, Chantelle Coles will host an intriguing sound bath session, a meditative experience involving bathing in sound waves, in the vacant space between 6-7pm.

Mat Pilates with Emma Ryder is the opening event on the Wednesday at 12.30pm. Then, staff members at LUSH are preparing to host a special face mask making session in their Cambridge Street store from 5pm. Anyone looking to learn more about Thai Chi can join a beginner class with Alison Newband from 6-7pm. Meanwhile, the team at Ebru Evrim are putting together a dynamin session at their studio in James Street from 6pm to round off Wednesday’s events.

To open the Thursday, a two-hour interactive workshop on doshas will be held from 5-7pm with Green Ayurveda Spa. This will be followed by an energetic circuit session with the F45 team at their studio in Albert Street from 6.15pm, lasting for around 45 minutes.

On Friday from 12.30pm, Tomm Melody will teach visitors more about ageing and strength, offering an introduction to anyone in attendance. Tomm often works with the older generation to help them feel as fit as they did in their younger years.

This will be followed by a talk on the benefits of mushrooms in Perimenopause with Tracy Murr from Minster Mushrooms, also in the shopping centre unit from 5-6pm.

There are a limited number of places available for each session, class or talk. To book a place, visit the Harrogate BID website at: Harrogate Self Care Week - Harrogate BID

The BID team are excited to partner with Hollistic Wellbeing Warrior, Kitti Johnson, for the first ever Self Care Week.

Kitti said she is delighted to be a part of this brand-new event, with the chance to raise awareness of a range of wonderful wellbeing services in the local area.