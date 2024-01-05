Officers are trying to trace the next of kin of Peter Fletcher.

A police spokesman said: "Our coroner’s office is trying to trace any next of kin for a York man who was found dead at his home.

"Mr Fletcher lived in Willoughby Way in Foxwood. He was found deceased at his home on Wednesday (January 3).

"There are no suspicious circumstances but coroner’s officers are not aware of any next of kin."

If you are related to Mr Fletcher, or know anyone who is, please ask them to email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk where further contact will then be made.