All four were convicted in their absence at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Richard Moore, 60, of Duncombe Terrace, Kirkbymoorside, was banned for six months after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in a 30 mph zone in Wakefield. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £180 prosecution costs.

Andrew Richardson, 36, of Larch Way, Selby, was convicted of careless driving in Leeds, failure to stop after a collision, failure to report an accident that caused damage, driving without insurance and driving without a licence. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £770 and ordered to pay a £308 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.

Miles Cowburn Burgoyne, 57, of Tockwith, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly speeding in a 30 mph speed limit in Leeds. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £264 statutory surcharge and given six penalty points.

Louise Ann Stone, 47, of Rythergate, Selby, was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs after she was convicted of driving at 67mph in a 50 mph zone on the M1 near Leeds. She was given four penalty points.