Ted Kenny’s collection included 131 locomotives, dozens of vintage passenger carriages, eighty goods, as well as an abundance of track - 'enough to run a network', said Scarborough auctioneers David Duggleby.

Ted was a schoolboy in the 1940s when he got his first train for Christmas – a secondhand locomotive and small circle of track.

An 00-gauge model of the Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive that's almost as old as the real thing (Image: Supplied)

The collection is being auctioned on Friday, January 12 on behalf of Ted’s family, three years following his death and the subsequent sale of his home which required the dismantling of the full layout.

The former printer had lived in the same house in Stockton-on-the-Forest since the late 1950s.

Ted’s son Paul said it had a big loft room prepared by a joiner to house a passion which lasted all his dad’s adult life.

Paul said: “In the winter months especially Dad would spend hours in there with the radio on.

“It would have been in the early 70s when he put the first line up and the loft was connected with all the joints, houses and track he needed.”

Paul added although his own generation was more into Scalextric and Dinky cars, the family were encouraged to take an interest in the growing collection and Ted was still a very active enthusiast in the final years of his life.

Auctioneer Graham Paddison said: “The auction includes locomotives that have simply been on display in Ted’s home for decades.

“They haven’t pootled around a circle of track since he acquired them.”

He added that more than half the locomotive have not been run in decades, if at all.

Auctioneer Graham Paddison with two of the 'stars off the show' expected to make several hundred pounds (Image: Supplied)

Graham added: “Ted’s first train set was Hornby Dublo, the leading 00 gauge system in the period 1938-1964, and Dublo would remain his great passion.

“The magnificent layout that he eventually built at his home was three-rail Hornby Dublo and fifty-three of the locomotives going under the hammer are Dublo.”

Auctioneers said the pre-sale prediction is that in total the collection will make £8,500-£10,000.

The auction viewing sessions are at Vine Street salerooms in Scarborough and the auction takes place at 11am on January 12.

A catalogue is available via www.davidduggleby.com.