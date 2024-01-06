A LEVEL crossing in York will be closed overnight because of railway maintenance works.

City of York Council say the Bootham crossing in Wigginton Road will be shut between 11pm on Sunday,
January 14 and 6.30am the next day as the work is carried out.

A diversion will be in place along Haxby Road and the outer ring road, but the crossing will be open as usual at all other times.