A major incident was declared amid widespread flooding on Thursday.

Showers will continue into Friday morning, according to forecasters, and are likely to affect parts of southwest and eastern England, Wales and areas in Scotland.

Stefan Laeger, of the Environment Agency, said: “Significant surface water and river flooding impacts are possible across parts of the Midlands and the south and east of England on Thursday and Friday due to heavy localised rainfall falling on already very saturated catchments.

📢 Below you can see the impact of the Landslip in Arlesey earlier today.



🚊 The track is still under inspection and the remaining 3 lines are being used in a safe manner to ensure trains still run.



— Thameslink (@TLRailUK) January 4, 2024

“Ongoing minor impacts are also likely across much of England over the next five days as some larger rivers slowly respond to recent and forecast rain.”

The highest rainfall totals recorded on Thursday were 35.2mm at Otterbourne in Hampshire, with a wide range of 20-30mm across much of the southern counties of England.

It comes just days after disruption caused by strong winds and rain from Storm Henk, which has left the ground saturated and more prone to flooding.

Nottinghamshire County Council said a major incident was declared “due to rising levels along the river Trent” and that residents who live in flood-risk areas should be prepared to evacuate their homes.

It added that forecasts were showing that peaks along the river Trent could “come close to the highest levels on record from the year 2000”, adding that residents in areas along the Trent Valley should be “prepared for flooding”.

Due to previous rainfall and further heavy rain across the South later today, surface water & river flooding is possible in parts of the country.



It can happen very quickly, so it's important you know how to prepare.



— Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) January 4, 2024

A man stranded on his shed roof by floodwater was rescued by a crew from Highfields Fire Station who used a boat to bring him safely to land.

Elsewhere, several cows drowned in the village of Sawley, Derbyshire, prompting an animal welfare investigation.

In Oxfordshire, an 87-year-old woman has died after she hit a tree which had fallen due to strong winds across a road near Crays Pond.

Following rainfall in London, a party boat which acts as a floating bar, restaurant and nightclub sank in the River Thames.

More than 300 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, were in place across England on Friday morning with 330 flood alerts

In London, 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to East London after reports of flooding on Smeed Road in Hackney Wick.

A safety cordon was put in place with London Fire Brigade working to divert the floodwaters.

Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night.

National Rail said Great Western Railway services would experience significant disruptions on Friday due to flooding while the Southern rail network was also experiencing delays.

A landslip at Arlesey in Bedfordshire caused disruption and congestion for Thameslink services but Gatwick Express services have resumed.

Anyone travelling by train on Friday is urged to check in with rail networks to review closures and changes.