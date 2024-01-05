Areas of the city – including King’s Staith and Queen’s Staith – are underwater today (Friday, January 5) after heavy rainfall during Storm Henk.

Five flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Ouse at Acaster Malbis, Naburn Lock, Skeldergate and Tower Street, St George’s Field Car Park and riverside properties from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

The Foss Barrier is in operation.

Flooding in King's Staith this morning (Fri, Jan 5) (Image: Dylan Connell)

Flooding is also possible on Osbaldwick Beck, the Upper River Ouse and from Naburn Lock to Selby, the Environment Agency has warned.

A flood alert was previously in place for the River Ouse in Fulford at Fordlands Road but this was stood down last night.

This morning the River Ouse level at the Viking Recorder was 3.82m and falling – 1.9m is the top of its normal range.

The Environment Agency expects the Ouse to continue to fall tomorrow and into Sunday.

“Levels are expected to remain high for the next few days but to continue falling,” an agency spokesperson said.

“Our incident room remains open and we are closely monitoring the situation.

“Riverside floodgates remain closed and the Foss Barrier is operational.

“Please put your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“Plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”