The 23-year-old international did not attend the hearing at Harrogate Magistrates Court, but was represented by a solicitor.

He pleaded guilty to breaking the 30 mph limit on Knaresborough Road when driving a Mercedes AMG on March 12 last year.

Aaronson, of Harrogate, was given three penalty points which, because he had previous motoring convictions, took him over 12 points and he was therefore banned for six months.

He was also fined £666 and ordered to pay a £266 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs.

American-born Aaronson, who has made 38 senior appearances for the United States internationally, is currently on a season-long loan to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

He joined the Elland Road club in 2022 on a five-year contract.