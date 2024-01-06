I found the piece on Drake's fish and chip shop Low Petergate extremely interesting.

In the 1960s and 70s it was the home and business of the Adams family.

Mrs Adams was the best friend of my grandmother Gertrude who lived just around the corner in Grape Lane.

They sold the best fish and chips I've ever tasted, cooked in dripping, and just beautiful.

The sprinkling of sugar on mushy peas and adding salt is a must for a fish chips and mushy peas meal, along with a copious amount of tea and bread and butter.

I'm starting to salivate already.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

14 years of waste

JULIAN Sturdy is correct that there are some things to look forward to in 2024. The most obvious will be his unseating and the throwing out of this failed Tory government which cannot come soon enough.

When the last Labour government got in they seized the levers of power and used them.

The downside being they used them to totally corrupt the constitution and bring ruin to the nation's institutions, effectively turning them into what we now call woke.

But what have the Tories done with the levers of power? Nothing, they failed to undo any of the earlier damage and allowed things to fester.

It’s a pity we have to accept five years of another Labour government, but a necessary evil to ensure the Tory party is razed to the ground so that maybe someday, a genuinely conservative and competent party can rise in its place.

The legacy of the current administration will be simple, 14 years of idle waste.

Dr Scott Marmion,

Woodthorpe,

York

---

We will keep up the fight

IF there is one thing to emerge from the sad and tragic saga of the Post Office scandal it is that perseverance can pay off and David does sometimes defeat Goliath. In 2024 we all need to be a bit more like Mr Bates and to fight for what is right.

In social care, we must give a voice to the 1.6m people who currently cannot get social care and the thousands who are stuck in hospitals because there are no care packages available.

We have been campaigning for fair treatment, justice and social care reform for more than 30 years – it is time we had our day too.

Mike Padgham

Chair, Independent Care Group

15 Priory Street

York

---

What about mobile phones?

IN 1952 Pope Pious XII declared that television was a threat to family life; if he were here today I wonder what his thoughts would be about mobile phones, the internet and numerous apps.

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire