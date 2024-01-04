A trigger warning has been placed over all films being presented in a tribute to the composer by the BFI (British Film Institute).

Barry scored the music for countless James Bond movies and helped write the musical language of modern film.

John Barry in 1961 (Image: Supplied)

The warning states that all films in John Barry: Soundtracking Bond and Beyond “contain language, images or other content that reflect views prevalent in its time, but will cause offence today (as they did then)”.

“The titles are included here for historical, cultural or aesthetic reasons and these views are in no way endorsed by the BFI or its partners,” it continues.

Films on show in the season include 1964’s Goldfinger and 1967’s You Only Live Twice.

Sean Connery as James Bond next to his Aston Martin DB5 in a scene from Goldfinger in 1964 (Image: PA Media)

The season notes for Goldfinger say Barry’s “loudly swinging soundtrack” matched the “cartoonish sexiness”.

“Barry slaved over the main title theme and was rewarded with Shirley Bassey’s earth-shattering delivery,” it adds.

Meanwhile, an additional disclaimer has been placed on You Only Live Twice warning the film contains “outdated racial stereotypes”.

BFI statement

A spokesperson for the BFI told the Guardian: “As a cultural charity with responsibility for the preservation of film and moving image work and presenting it to audiences, we continuously face and deal with challenges presented by the history of film and television programmes and how they reflect views prevalent to their time.

“Whilst we have a responsibility to preserve films as close to their contemporaneous accuracy as possible, even where they contain language or depiction which we categorically reject, we also have a responsibility in how we present them to our audiences. The trigger warnings/content warnings that we provide in all of our exhibition spaces and online platforms act as guidance that a film or work reflects views of the time in which they were made and which may cause offence.

“We continuously review our processes around the presentation of film and moving image work to make improvements and support audience trust. We listen to customer feedback and also continue to work closely with the BBFC and their classifications to give appropriate guidance. This work is by its nature on-going.”

Barry was born on November 3, 1933, in Holgate Nursing Home, and lived in Hull Road before moving to Fulford House - now the York Pavilion Hotel.

He was the son of John Prendergast, who owned theatres and cinemas across northern England, including The Rialto in York

Barry attended the Bar Convent school and then St Peter’s.

He died in 2011 aged 77 of a heart attack.

In 2005 the composer was made an OBE and won a Bafta fellowship.