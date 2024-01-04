A MAIN York shopping street is set to close to traffic.
City of York Council has closed Low Petergate outside Poundland in the pedestrian zone and close to York Minster this afternoon (January 4).
A council spokesman said: "It is likely to remain closed until Monday morning at the earliest.
"Work to permanently repair a void which was plated before Christmas, has revealed a hole which extends halfway across the road.
"A diversion is in place around Swinegate. Work to repair the road will start tomorrow.
"Pedestrians are unaffected as half the road and one footway remain open."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article