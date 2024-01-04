City of York Council has closed Low Petergate outside Poundland in the pedestrian zone and close to York Minster this afternoon (January 4).

A council spokesman said: "It is likely to remain closed until Monday morning at the earliest.

"Work to permanently repair a void which was plated before Christmas, has revealed a hole which extends halfway across the road.

"A diversion is in place around Swinegate. Work to repair the road will start tomorrow.

"Pedestrians are unaffected as half the road and one footway remain open."