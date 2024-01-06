Matthew Walker, 34, of Orchard Close, Sherburn-in-Elmet, was put on a two-year community order after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman in a pub. The community order included a 35-day rehabilitative programme, 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 150 hours’ unpaid work. He was put on the sex offenders’ register for five years and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Laura Nicholson, 23, of Eastern Terrace, Heworth, was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities after she admitted assaulting a police emergency worker. She must pay £100 compensation and a £40 fine.

Graham David Bruce Newell, 45, of Oxford Way, Thorpe Willoughby, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was given six penalty points, fined £415 and ordered to pay a £166 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Lee Pickard, 49, of Pottery Lane, York, was made subject to a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and a 12-month ban from the One Stop Shop in Dodsworth Avenue, York.

He pleaded guilty to theft of items worth £71.25 from the shop. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and £114 statutory surcharge. The sentence includes resentencing for five thefts from the One Stop Shop for which he had previously received a conditional discharge.