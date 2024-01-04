North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened between 8.30pm and 8.41pm on Wednesday, January 3 outside The Bay Horse Inn in Market Place in Pickering.

A force spokesperson said: “The victim, a 27-year-old-man, received numerous punches to the face by another man and suffered minor injuries but did not seek medical attention.”

Read next:

Police said witnesses, or anyone with information that could assist the investigation, should email lewis.grainge@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Lewis Grainge.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240001746.