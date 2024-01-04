THREE e-bikes made by the same manufacturer have been stolen from one shed in a town in North Yorkshire.
The bikes, all made by Mondraker, were taken from a locked shed at an address in Bluebell Court, Thirsk, between November 23 and November 30.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said it is appealing from information about anyone going back and forth on e-bikes at one address or seen acting suspiciously.
The force gave more detail of the bikes:
- Mondraker Level RR in yellow and silver - serial number as21121089
- Mondraker Crafty Carbon in cream and grey - serial number scm03m2f161
- Mondraker Crafty Carbon in yellow and silver - serial number as22045668
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email asa.donovan@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Asa Donovan.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230228312.
