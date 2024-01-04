Age UK York and York Energy Advice will be jointly hosting a drop-in session at St Sampson’s Centre on Church Street on Wednesday, January 10 between 1.30 and 3pm.

Simon Holmes, CEO of Age UK York said: “Energy bills are a huge worry for many older people and this is particularly timely given another increase in prices earlier this month.”

Support will be available on a range of issues including managing energy costs while keeping warm, changing energy suppliers, installing insulation, and more efficient lighting and so on.

The session is the latest in a series of monthly events being run by Age UK York at St Sampson’s Centre.

Events take place on the second Wednesday of each month with each having a focus on an issue of particular interest to older people.

Sessions are open to all; no pre-booking is required and refreshments are available.

Age UK York offer a range of services to support older people to live more fulfilling lives including advice on money and benefits to people over state retirement age.

York Energy Advice is a project run by York Community Energy offering free advice to people on a low income, over 65 or with a disability or long-term health condition.

St Sampson’s Centre in central York offers a range of social opportunities for elderly people.

For further information please contact Age UK York on 01904 627995.