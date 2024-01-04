THREE local organisations are teaming up to offer free advice to older people worried about their energy bills.
Age UK York and York Energy Advice will be jointly hosting a drop-in session at St Sampson’s Centre on Church Street on Wednesday, January 10 between 1.30 and 3pm.
Simon Holmes, CEO of Age UK York said: “Energy bills are a huge worry for many older people and this is particularly timely given another increase in prices earlier this month.”
Support will be available on a range of issues including managing energy costs while keeping warm, changing energy suppliers, installing insulation, and more efficient lighting and so on.
The session is the latest in a series of monthly events being run by Age UK York at St Sampson’s Centre.
Events take place on the second Wednesday of each month with each having a focus on an issue of particular interest to older people.
Sessions are open to all; no pre-booking is required and refreshments are available.
Age UK York offer a range of services to support older people to live more fulfilling lives including advice on money and benefits to people over state retirement age.
York Energy Advice is a project run by York Community Energy offering free advice to people on a low income, over 65 or with a disability or long-term health condition.
St Sampson’s Centre in central York offers a range of social opportunities for elderly people.
For further information please contact Age UK York on 01904 627995.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here