CAR thieves have struck in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police are urging people to keep an eye out for the red Ford Ka – registration number YK65LLD.
The force said the vehicle was taken from South Street in Scalby in Scarborough at about 5.45am on Saturday, December 30.
Read next:
- Motorcycle clubs across country represented at York business owner's funeral
- Five men arrested after burglary in York
- CCTV appeal after theft of stock from North Yorkshire store
If you see the stolen vehicle or know where it is, please email emily.myers@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Emily Myers.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230246493.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article