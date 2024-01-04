North Yorkshire Police are urging people to keep an eye out for the red Ford Ka – registration number YK65LLD.

The force said the vehicle was taken from South Street in Scalby in Scarborough at about 5.45am on Saturday, December 30.

If you see the stolen vehicle or know where it is, please email emily.myers@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Emily Myers.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230246493.