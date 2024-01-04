A Yorkshire Water pump is currently heading to Castlegate in Malton as river levels continue to remain high.
All available pumps are currently deployed, including an extra pump in Old Malton due to issues there. As and when possible, a pump will be moved into Morrisons.
Cllr Keane Duncan said: "There is now a significant amount of water in Castlegate. This has been reported to agencies. Please drive slowly here as this is splashing pedestrians.
"There are 12 pumps in operation right now. Pooling of water in Morrisons car park has also been reported.
Ground water remains very high. The Derwent is now 5.37m but steady."
