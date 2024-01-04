The incident happened at an address in Garden Street, near York St John University, at 5.40am on Wednesday (January 3).

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man – a 27-year-old from York – was left with a serious leg injury and is in a stable condition in hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident – including doorbell or dashcam footage – to phone 101 and select option four to speak to the force control room.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by making an online report.

Quote reference number 12240001281 when providing details.