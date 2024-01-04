A man is in hospital after what police are treating as a suspected stabbing in York.
The incident happened at an address in Garden Street, near York St John University, at 5.40am on Wednesday (January 3).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man – a 27-year-old from York – was left with a serious leg injury and is in a stable condition in hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police urge anyone with information about the incident – including doorbell or dashcam footage – to phone 101 and select option four to speak to the force control room.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by making an online report.
Quote reference number 12240001281 when providing details.
- Police say a 54-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from York, have been arrested in connection with the investigation. Following questioning, they have been released on conditional bail while enquiries are ongoing.
