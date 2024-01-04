Archaeologists are hoping 2024 will be the year they find St Peter-in-the-Willows near Walmgate Bar.

The church is believed to have stood on the site for at least 300 years.

It was first mentioned in historical records in 1279 and was demolished in 1549, a York Archaeology spokesperson said.

The search for the church has been part of the research design of investigations at the former Willow House care home – home to York Archaeology’s Archaeology on Prescription project and training excavations.

As The Press reported, archaeologists have been excavating in the garden of the former care home for two years.

One of the oldest finds was a flint arrowhead dating from well before Roman times.

Back then, this area would probably have been marshy land used for hunting, said site manager Christina Henzel of York Archaeology.

Other finds include Roman pottery, medieval coins and glassware - and a round lead bullet from the 18th century.

Now, the historical explorers are looking to expand the search into two neighbouring green areas that the team refers to as Willow Green and School Green.

How to get involved

York Archaeology’s community engagement officer, Arran Johnson, and his team will be hosting a community consultation event on Saturday, January 13, from 10am to 2pm when local residents can find out more about the scope of the digs, and how to get involved.

Arran said the team is “incredibly grateful” to City of York Council for supporting the ongoing work and “delighted” by how engaged local residents have been in the project.

“We have two specific areas of interest outside the grounds which we’d love to explore further, with more opportunities for local people to get involved – whether through research, the washing of finds, or even helping us dig a series of small trenches to see what we can find,” he said.

The School Green trench – at the end of Long Close Lane – could reveal evidence of Hope Street British School. The school was in use throughout the 19th century and may have been built on the site of the former church, a York Archaeology spokesperson said.

The trench on Willow Green would likely show evidence of Victorian Walmgate. But it is possible that evidence of much earlier activity survives beneath these buildings, they added.

The spokesperson said the scheme will take place over the spring and summer if it receives a positive response from local residents. The trenches would then be filled and the turf re-laid in the autumn.

More information about the project will be shared once responses from the consultation have been collated.