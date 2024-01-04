A missing 25-year-old man who police believed could have been wild camping in North Yorkshire has been found safe and well.
The man - named Michael - had been missing since around 10.40pm on Tuesday (January 2) when he was seen in Loftus.
Cleveland Police confirmed on Friday (January 5) that he had been found safe and well.
"Missing Michael, 25, from the Loftus area, has now been located safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to help locate him," a force spokesperson said.
Wild camping is when someone sleeps in a tent in the countryside not in a campsite or caravan park.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article