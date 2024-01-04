The man - named Michael - had been missing since around 10.40pm on Tuesday (January 2) when he was seen in Loftus.

Cleveland Police confirmed on Friday (January 5) that he had been found safe and well.

"Missing Michael, 25, from the Loftus area, has now been located safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to help locate him," a force spokesperson said.

