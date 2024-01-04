Michael Turek has been missing since around 10.40pm on Tuesday (January 2) when he was seen in Loftus.

He is described as a 5’7” tall white man of slim build with short light brown hair.

Police believe he could be wearing a bright red puffer jacket.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said officers are concerned for Mr Turek’s wellbeing and urged anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to phone 101, quoting reference 24001170.

“If you're out and about across our countryside, please keep an eye out for him,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added.

